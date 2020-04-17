|
|
Britney Denise Hilaman
Burlington - HILAMAN, Britney Denise, left our world on April 13, 2020. Britney is gone too soon but has left behind many family and friends who loved her deeply and dearly for the past 30 years. She is the beloved daughter of Alisa (Hilaman) Baron and her husband, Ralph and the dear mother of Landon Owen Hilaman. Dearly loved sister of Kelsey and Christopher Baron. She is the loving granddaughter of Susan Craft (and the late James Craft), Steve Hilaman and his wife, Janet and Ralph J. Baron. Dear niece of Jennifer Romano and her husband, Lenny and the late Briton Hilaman and Scott Hilaman and cousin of Amanda and Christina Branca and Kyle Bradford and his son, Ayden. She is survived by her father Thomas Capone and his wife, Karen and her brother, John Capone and her grandparents, Frank and Rose Capone. She was the great granddaughter of the late Margaret and Clifford Jobes. Britney is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed participating in sports; basketball, softball, and soccer throughout her academic career. Britney lived in Burlington Township and graduated from Life Center Academy, Class of 2008. During Brit's senior year, she attended a mission trip to El Salvador where she helped build houses for stray animals. She attended Arcadia University. During spring break she studied abroad in Spain. Brit received her certification as a Veterinary Assistant, where she was able to share her passion for animals in her career at numerous animal hospitals. She enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her friends. She adored her son, Landon. Relatives and friends will be invited to celebrate Britney's life together at a later date and services will be provided by Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Landon's higher education fund: Checks can be made payable to: Alisa Baron and sent to Alisa Baron c/o Bradley Funeral Home P.O. Box 364 Marlton NJ. 08053
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020