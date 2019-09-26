|
|
Bruce B. Faden
Cherry Hill - September 24, 2019. Husband of Maria Faden. Father of Danielle (Steven) Landau, Jessica (Nick) Cifaldi and the late Stacey Hertfelder. Step father of Maira Bautista. Brother of Shelley (the late Bob) Faden-Focht, Alan I. (Amy) Faden, MD and Shari (Tom) Faden Donahue. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where a celebration of his life will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jessica and Nick Cifaldi. Contributions can be made to Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org or the , .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019