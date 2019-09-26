Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bruce B. Faden Obituary
Bruce B. Faden

Cherry Hill - September 24, 2019. Husband of Maria Faden. Father of Danielle (Steven) Landau, Jessica (Nick) Cifaldi and the late Stacey Hertfelder. Step father of Maira Bautista. Brother of Shelley (the late Bob) Faden-Focht, Alan I. (Amy) Faden, MD and Shari (Tom) Faden Donahue. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 10:30 am to

where a celebration of his life will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jessica and Nick Cifaldi. Contributions can be made to Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org or the , .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019
