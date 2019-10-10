|
Bruce B. O'Donnell
Westville - Bruce B. O'Donnell of Westville, NJ passed away in Inspira Hospital Woodbury, NJ on October 5, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 75. Bruce was born in Phila. Pa. to Bernard & Marie nee {Herzer}. He Retired from Conrail Railroad of Phila. & Camden as a Railroad Yard Master.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at St. Joachim RC Church Browning Road Bellmawr, NJ on Tuesday 9-10:00 AM with his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr NJ.
Memories and condolences and full obituary may be shared @ www.ellisstiefelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019