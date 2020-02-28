|
Bruce C. White (aka: Adib L. Nafis)
On February 24, 2020, our most dearest and loving husband, father and grandfather, Bruce White passed away. Age 68. Of Camden. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Betty J. (Saunders) White, 3 sons, 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral Services will be celebrated on Monday, March 3rd at 11 AM in the Masjidun-Nur, 1231 Mechanic Street, Camden, NJ. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Bruce C. White. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020