|
|
Bruce D. Blechl
Pine Hill - Bruce D. Blechl, age 82, of Pine Hill, NJ (formerly Pennsauken), passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late John and Eleanor (nee Hable) Blechl in Oshkosh, WI. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Bruce proudly served in the US Navy and worked as a foreman at National Casein for many years. He is a former District Master of the Vasa Order of America and a past Chairman of Sveaborg Lodge #446.
Bruce is predeceased by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Blechl (nee Jones); former wife, Lois Blechl (nee Ranlof); son, John Blechl; and brother, John Blechl, as well as his parents (named above).
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Blechl-Horney; son, Richard Blechl; sister, Sandy Gehrke; grandchildren, Wayne Conneen and Heather Conneen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on January 4, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards the services at the funeral home. To see Bruce's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019