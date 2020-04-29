Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Lazzery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce D. Lazzery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce D. Lazzery Obituary
Bruce D. Lazzery

Bruce D. Lazzery of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Haddon Township, NJ. Passed away April 22, 2020. Age 69. Son of the late A. Gino and Coralie Lazzery. Survived by his siblings; Alida Vail (James), and Steven Lazzery (Paula). Also survived by one niece and three nephews. Bruce was known for his great sense of humor and kind heart. Interment private. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to the .

#crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -