Bruce D. Lazzery of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Haddon Township, NJ. Passed away April 22, 2020. Age 69. Son of the late A. Gino and Coralie Lazzery. Survived by his siblings; Alida Vail (James), and Steven Lazzery (Paula). Also survived by one niece and three nephews. Bruce was known for his great sense of humor and kind heart. Interment private. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020