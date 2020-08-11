Bruce V. SantoferraroOaklyn - On August 10, 2020, of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 66 years.Beloved wife of Terry (nee Graner). Dear father of Kyle (Gaby) Santoferraro. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Salvatore. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Rosenberg (Stew) and brother, Dale (Jamie) and many nieces and nephews.Bruce worked at UPS for over 20 years and also served as head shop steward. He proudly represented the Teamsters and took great pride standing up for the Laborers. Bruce was a member of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Boxer Dog Club and he bred and showed champion boxers. He was an avid wrestling fan and had a passion for fishing. Bruce also had a knack for connecting with all types of animals.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Celebration of Bruce's life will follow at 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.While flowers are welcome, donations may be made to PA Boxer Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 826, Lancaster, PA 17608 or to a scholarship fund for the grandchildren c/o Teresa Santoferraro, 61 Kendall Blvd., Oaklyn, NJ 08107.