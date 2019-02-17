|
Bryan K. Rusie
Collingswood - Suddenly on February 13, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 59 years. Dear son of Lorraine A. Rusie and the late Donald Rusie. Beloved brother of Donald (Carolyn) Rusie of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving uncle of Kate (Brent) Blaylock, Julianne (Taylor) Woodson, Mike Rusie and Tom Rusie.
Bryan was a 1977 graduate of Collingswood High School and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday 12 to 1 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial service will follow at 1 PM. Inurnment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bryan's name to the First Baptist Church of Collingswood, 23 Frazer Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019