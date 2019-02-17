Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Bryan Rusie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Rusie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan K. Rusie


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryan K. Rusie Obituary
Bryan K. Rusie

Collingswood - Suddenly on February 13, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 59 years. Dear son of Lorraine A. Rusie and the late Donald Rusie. Beloved brother of Donald (Carolyn) Rusie of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving uncle of Kate (Brent) Blaylock, Julianne (Taylor) Woodson, Mike Rusie and Tom Rusie.

Bryan was a 1977 graduate of Collingswood High School and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday 12 to 1 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial service will follow at 1 PM. Inurnment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bryan's name to the First Baptist Church of Collingswood, 23 Frazer Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.