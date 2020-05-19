|
|
Bryant Singleton
Voorhees - Aka (Byryheim) departed his life 5/6/20. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father: Delores Robinson and Milton E. Singleton. He leaves to cherish his son Bryheim Baskins, Grandmother: Helen Roy, sisters Sandy Roy, Anganetta Singleton, step-sister Michell Jones brothers Milton Roy and Darrell Singleton. God-sister Salyndia Johnson a host of nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends. A very special friend Daisy Little. Memorial Service will be held Friday 3pm at May Funeral Home 1001 South 4th Street Camden, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020