|
|
Byron "BB" Brown
Camden - age 53, transitioned from his earthly to heavenly home on 4/26. A lifelong resident of Camden NJ was born on 7/2/65. He is survived by his children:Tamara and Hanieff Trusty , Byron Brown Jr., Syreeta, Shaheeda & Sa'him Britttingham mother Patricia Brown, brother of Tamara, Monica and Raymond Brown and LTC Tanya Brittingham. Viewing will be 5/7 6-8pm @ Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden NJ Services will be 5/8 11am @ Antioch Baptist Church 690 Ferry Ave Camden View 9-11am
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019