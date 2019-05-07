Services
Boyd Funeral Services Llc
1458 Mount Ephraim Ave
Camden, NJ 08104
(856) 963-1515
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
690 Ferry Ave
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
690 Ferry Ave
Camden, NJ
Byron "Bb" Brown Obituary
Byron "BB" Brown

Camden - age 53, transitioned from his earthly to heavenly home on 4/26. A lifelong resident of Camden NJ was born on 7/2/65. He is survived by his children:Tamara and Hanieff Trusty , Byron Brown Jr., Syreeta, Shaheeda & Sa'him Britttingham mother Patricia Brown, brother of Tamara, Monica and Raymond Brown and LTC Tanya Brittingham. Viewing will be 5/7 6-8pm @ Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden NJ Services will be 5/8 11am @ Antioch Baptist Church 690 Ferry Ave Camden View 9-11am
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019
