|
|
C. Dorothy "Dottie" Middleton
Gloucester - (nee Welty) On October 29, 2019 of Gloucester, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Middleton, Sr. Dear mother of Robert A. (Mary) Middleton, Jr., Carol (Ralph Sr.) Slim and Patricia Steckley. Loving grandmother of Marissa, Ralph and Eric. Sister of Yvonne (Harry) Croneberger. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was a 1954 graduate of Merchantville High School. She enjoyed time spent in Ocean City, NJ and Lancaster, PA and was an avid bowler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dottie's memory to . To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019