Cadmus Mazzarella
Somerdale - Cadmus Mazzarella, 91, of Somerdale, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Beloved husband of the late Marian (nee Kitta) Mazzarella. Devoted father of James Mazzarella, Kathy (Richard) Bryson, Rev. Cadmus Mazzarella, Marc Mazzarella and the late Charles Mazzarella. Loving grandfather of Cadmus, Adam, Lindsay (Mike) and Christopher.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, May 23rd from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, Main St. & Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Cadmus's memory to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094.
Arrangements are under the direction of BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019