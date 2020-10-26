1/1
Callie M. Boos
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Callie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Callie M. Boos

Runnemede - Callie M. "Jay" Boos (nee Smith), on October 25, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Fairview. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late David "Butch" Boos for 42 years. Devoted mother of David Boos and John Boos (Jeannette). Loving grandmother of Eric, Jr. and great grandmother of Maggie Lee. Dear sister of Edward, Amy and Liz. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Boos was a member of Runnemede VFW Post #3324 Ladies Auxiliary. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Boos' memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved