Callie M. Boos
Runnemede - Callie M. "Jay" Boos (nee Smith), on October 25, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Fairview. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late David "Butch" Boos for 42 years. Devoted mother of David Boos and John Boos (Jeannette). Loving grandmother of Eric, Jr. and great grandmother of Maggie Lee. Dear sister of Edward, Amy and Liz. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Boos was a member of Runnemede VFW Post #3324 Ladies Auxiliary. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Boos' memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.