Candace T. Beach (nee Harris) "Candy" on September 5, 2020 of Deptford. Age 65.
Devoted wife of Thomas Beach of Deptford. Loving mother of Douglas Beach (Sweta) of Moorestown and Daniel Beach (Hillary) of Deptford. Cherished sister of Karen Dellinger (Al) of Little Egg Harbor, Susan MacDonald of Texas and the late Franklyn Harris. Treasured grandmom of Deven, Aria, Piper and Findlay.
A loving and caring woman, Candy dedicated her life to her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Candy's favorite place was the beach and seeing the ocean. She also had a passion for history and loved collecting antiques.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096.
Service and interment private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Candy's name to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or www.pkdcure.org
