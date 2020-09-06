1/1
Candace T. Beach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace T. Beach

Candace T. Beach (nee Harris) "Candy" on September 5, 2020 of Deptford. Age 65.

Devoted wife of Thomas Beach of Deptford. Loving mother of Douglas Beach (Sweta) of Moorestown and Daniel Beach (Hillary) of Deptford. Cherished sister of Karen Dellinger (Al) of Little Egg Harbor, Susan MacDonald of Texas and the late Franklyn Harris. Treasured grandmom of Deven, Aria, Piper and Findlay.

A loving and caring woman, Candy dedicated her life to her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Candy's favorite place was the beach and seeing the ocean. She also had a passion for history and loved collecting antiques.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096.

Service and interment private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Candy's name to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or www.pkdcure.org.

MASKS MUST BE WORN COVERING NOSE AND MOUTH WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

For directions, to sign online guest book and view video tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved