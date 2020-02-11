|
Carl A. Oattes
Medford - Carl A. Oattes, 83, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Care One at Harmony Village, Moorestown, NJ.
Born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, Carl resided in Medford for almost 60 years. He was a graduate of Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He began his career at RCA in Camden, NJ where he worked on such programs as the LORAN radio navigation system and the Apollo Lunar Rover. Carl retired from Lockheed Martin in Camden after a 40 year career. He was the former President of the Lake Pine Colony Club and was a charter member of the Homers Club (Handsome Old Men Enjoying Retirement) in Medford, and was involved in many community service projects with the club including work at the Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, Kettle Run Girl Scout camp and Habitat for Humanity. Carl was an avid tennis player and enjoyed sailing, biking, flying, working in his yard, gardening and travelling the world with Carolyn. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn (nee Hoch) Oattes; his three children, Michael Oattes, Diane Handel (Paul), and Darren Oattes; nine grandchildren, Pamela (Mike), Taylor (Becca), Benjamin, Leah, Jordan, Lindsey, Levi, Jillian and Wyatt; four great grandchildren, Jackson, Sydney, Jason and Maxwell; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10-11AM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020