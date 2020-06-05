Carl Fravel
Audubon - Carl R. Fravel, age 100, died peacefully in his Audubon home of natural causes on May 21st, 2020.
Predeceased in 2017 by his wife, Anne, after nearly 75 years of marriage, he leaves behind a brother-in-law, Richard Hurd, as well as three nieces and three nephews.
Mr. Fravel was born and raised in Lock Haven, PA until he volunteered to serve in WW II, entering the US Navy in 1944. For his valiant service he was awarded two bronze stars. After the war Carl and Anne relocated to the Philadelphia area where he worked as a Procurement Administrator with the Department of Defense. He was also employed, on a part time basis, with the Marine Services Bureau of the NJ State Police.
For the past three years Carl resided at the United Methodist Communities - Collingswood until he was placed on hospice and was then moved back to his home of 67 years. For many years, he and Anne were looked after by their longtime friend and neighbor, Judy Krwawecz. He will also be sadly missed by other close friends, including Margaret Butkus and Michael McGinty.
Due to the current situation involving the pandemic, funeral services will be deferred until a later date. At that point Carl and Anne will both be buried together at sea with full military honors as conducted by the US Navy.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.