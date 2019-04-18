Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Carl Michelfelder
Carl George Michelfelder


Hillsville, VA - Carl George Michelfelder age 96 of Hillsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Commonwealth Assisted Living.

Mr. Michelfelder was born on December 20, 1922 in Marlton, New Jersey to Karl and Lena Wolfrum Michelfelder.

He is survived by his wife Jane Michelfelder of Hillsville, Virginia; one brother Frank Michelfelder of New Jersey and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
