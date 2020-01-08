|
Carl Harry Knowles
Medford Leas - Carl Harry Knowles, Died on Jan. 7, 2020 age 91 of Medford Leas formerly Moorestown, N.J.
He is survived by his, wife Lucy B. Rorke-Adams. His children Harry Holmes Knowles, II, Robert Knowles and Marjorie Knowles. Also survived by a brother, Bill Penn; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ramsey and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Memorial Service Saturday 11 am, on January 18th at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. 08057
In lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 101 Bridgeboro Rd, Moorestown NJ 08057 , Music Fund in his memory.
Condolences and information can be found at www.Lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020