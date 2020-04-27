|
Carl J. Arrigale
North Wildwood - Carl J. Arrigale, on April 25, 2020, age 77, of North Wildwood, formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved Husband of the late Marlene. Devoted Father of Carl (Denise), John (Sandy), and Janine Keimer (Jerry). Loving grandfather of Marlena, Nicole, Alexandra, Sydney, Lauren, Christopher, Alexa, Ryan, and the late Gerard Anthony Keimer. Also survived by his longtime companion Judy LoBiondo and many cousins. Carl was a member of the Elks Lodge 1896. He loved coaching and playing sports, and loved spending time down the shore. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Carl's memory to St. John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19148. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020