Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Arrigale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Arrigale


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Arrigale Obituary
Carl J. Arrigale

North Wildwood - Carl J. Arrigale, on April 25, 2020, age 77, of North Wildwood, formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved Husband of the late Marlene. Devoted Father of Carl (Denise), John (Sandy), and Janine Keimer (Jerry). Loving grandfather of Marlena, Nicole, Alexandra, Sydney, Lauren, Christopher, Alexa, Ryan, and the late Gerard Anthony Keimer. Also survived by his longtime companion Judy LoBiondo and many cousins. Carl was a member of the Elks Lodge 1896. He loved coaching and playing sports, and loved spending time down the shore. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Carl's memory to St. John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19148. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -