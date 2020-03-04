|
Carl J. Castellano
Runnemede - Carl J. Castellano, on March 3, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Belleville. Age 75. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Patrina. Loving companion of Sharon. Dear brother of Pat Castellano and Joseph Castellano (Lilyann). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carl enjoyed working as a barber at his shop, The Gathering Place, for over 25 years. He loved to be with his family and friends, and he also enjoyed laying on the beach and playing the lottery. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12pm SATURDAY at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am MONDAY at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 60 Byrd Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Entombment Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020