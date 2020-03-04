Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Carl Castellano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church
60 Byrd Ave
Bloomfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Castellano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Castellano


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Castellano Obituary
Carl J. Castellano

Runnemede - Carl J. Castellano, on March 3, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Belleville. Age 75. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Patrina. Loving companion of Sharon. Dear brother of Pat Castellano and Joseph Castellano (Lilyann). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carl enjoyed working as a barber at his shop, The Gathering Place, for over 25 years. He loved to be with his family and friends, and he also enjoyed laying on the beach and playing the lottery. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12pm SATURDAY at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am MONDAY at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 60 Byrd Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Entombment Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -