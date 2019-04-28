Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Interment
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Berlin Cemetery
40 Clementon Rd
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Carl O. Lenz Obituary
Clayton, NJ - Carl O. Lenz, age 72, of Clayton, NJ passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Son of the late Otto H. and Eva (nee Wolfrom) Lenz. Loving brother of Ernest Lenz. Dear uncle of Denise Lenz. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his best friend Michael (Donna) DePalma, as well as several other friends.

Carl was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and had resided in Clayton, NJ for almost 30 years. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He went on to work as a Mail Carrier for the US Postal Service in Cherry Hill. Carl loved fishing and went on several deep-sea fishing trips with his friends. He also loved cars from the 1960s.

Military honors and interment of cremated remains will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019
