Carl P. Geibel
1963 - 2020
Carl P. Geibel

Haddon Township - Originally from Gloucester City. On July 5, 2020. Age 57. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Eleanor Geibel and Carl F. Geibel. Brother of Lisa, Mariellen, John (Shannon) and Matt. Uncle to Dana Roberts (Todd), Tyler Geibel (Lenny), Kassidy Schmidt (Maddie), Jordan Schmidt, Julian Geibel, Dane Geibel, and great-uncle to Quinn Roberts.

Carl was raised in Gloucester City and a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School and attended Northeastern University. He worked for Avaya for a number of years in Florida before moving back to New Jersey in 2012.

Carl was a loving owner of a number of pets through the years and is survived by his cat Van Gogh, affectionately known as "VG."

Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, July 10th at 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where relatives and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Please wear a face covering.

Carl requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey at foodbanksj.org

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Carl P. Geibel. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 7, 2020
Dear Lisa, Mariellen, John, and Matt, we are so very sorry for the loss of Carl. Sending strength, love, and understanding to you.
Love,
Clare, Jeff, Aiden, and Maggie Bauer
(Goldschmidt)
Clare Bauer
Family
July 7, 2020
I knew Carl since high school but lost touch sometime after he moved to Florida. I have a lot of great memories of him. He was very funny and I am sorry that I had been out of contact with him. Love and sympathy to his family. He will be greatly missed.
Sabina
July 7, 2020
Lisa, Mariellen, John and Matt - we are very sorry about Carl's passing. Please know that we are praying for you all and hoping you find strength and comfort in your memories, knowing Carl is at peace in perfect happiness. Love, Mary, Steve and Bridget Dempsey
Mary (Goldschmidt) Dempsey
Family
July 6, 2020
Sorry sorry for the loss of Carl. Prayers for him and the family.
Patricia Richardson
Family
