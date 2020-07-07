Carl P. Geibel
Haddon Township - Originally from Gloucester City. On July 5, 2020. Age 57. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Eleanor Geibel and Carl F. Geibel. Brother of Lisa, Mariellen, John (Shannon) and Matt. Uncle to Dana Roberts (Todd), Tyler Geibel (Lenny), Kassidy Schmidt (Maddie), Jordan Schmidt, Julian Geibel, Dane Geibel, and great-uncle to Quinn Roberts.
Carl was raised in Gloucester City and a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School and attended Northeastern University. He worked for Avaya for a number of years in Florida before moving back to New Jersey in 2012.
Carl was a loving owner of a number of pets through the years and is survived by his cat Van Gogh, affectionately known as "VG."
Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, July 10th at 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, where relatives and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Please wear a face covering.
Carl requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey at foodbanksj.org
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Carl P. Geibel. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142