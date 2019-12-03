Services
Carl W. Neher Sr.


1944 - 2019
Carl W. Neher Sr. Obituary
Carl W. Neher, Sr.

Sicklerville / Gloucester Township - Carl W. Neher, Sr. of the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Muriel Neher (nee Bryant). Loving father of Carl W. Neher, Jr. and Susan Neher; Martha Lynn Williams who was like a daughter to him and David McCloskey who was like a son to him. Proud grandfather of Janis and William Birchfield; great-grandfather of Julian Douglas Birchfield. Dear brother of Bertha Piro (the late Nick) and Josephine Peterson (Charles); as well as Bud Kessler, who was like a brother to him.

He will also be dearly missed by his friends, John Stires, Bob Hart, George Rawson, Ralph Aversa, Howard Thissell, James Liscio, Tommy Mscisz, Ricky Elder, Frank F., Lou DiSalvatore, Dan Kimble, Mike Jabretti, Mike McCloski, Charles Hertzog, and many more. He was predeceased by his good friends, Ed Duffy, Watson Waddell, Sr., and Al Davis.

Carl loved his family greatly and enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could. He worked for many years as a truck driver, ultimately retiring as a driver from Amoco Oil Company. He was an avid hunter. Carl was a longtime member of the Iron Horse Gun Club and was currently serving as their treasurer.

Per Carl and his family's wishes, services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
