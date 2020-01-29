Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Carlos M. Burgos Sr. Obituary
Carlos M. Burgos Sr.

Pennsauken - Carlos M. Burgos Sr. passed January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of predeceased Raquel Burgos (nee Malave). Devoted father of Elsa Rivera, Brunilda Ruggeri, Carlos Burgos JR., Eugenio Correa, Reyes Correa and predeceased by Elva Serrano. A loving grandfather to a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, great great grandchild. Dear with many relatives.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday February 3, 2020 12:00 - 1:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Memorial Service will be celebrated 1:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
