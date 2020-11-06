Carman (Bucky) Cosgrove



Carman (Bucky) Cosgrove, 89, on 2 Nov 2020.



He was the only son of Thelma C. & Coleman R. Cosgrove, a veteran of the Korean War in the US Coast Guard, and an institutional food salesman for most of his career.



A graduate of Collingswood HS (1949), he was a long time resident of Collingswood & Cherry Hill who moved to Florida in (1999)



Beloved husband of the late Edith May Miller, he is survived by his sons Coleman J. Cosgrove and his wife Sheryl Cosgrove (Churchill) and J. Patrick Carpenter and his wife Kathryn M. Carpenter (Wendehorst), grandchildren Shannon Leigh Sarkees, Erin Nicole (Nicki) Cosgrove & Krystina (Tina) Marie Carpenter and great grandchildren Keegan and Sloan Sarkees.



In lieu of services, Buck's final request was to raise a glass in his memory. So we will honor that wish in a virtual toast "to the Buck" at 8 PM, 11 November 2020!









