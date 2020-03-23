Resources
1925 - 2020
Cherry Hill - Carmel Travaglio (née Cianchetti), 94 years, of Cherry Hill formerly of Berlin, NJ passed away on March 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Onorato and Adalina (née Scogno) Cianchetti. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Travaglio. Loving mother of Gary (Laura) Travaglio and the late Michael Travaglio. Dear sister of the late Anne Neri, Eleanor Cianchetti, Nettie Cianchetti, Michael Cianchetti and Joseph Cianchetti. Cherished grandmother of Gregory (Caitlin) Travaglio and Christopher.

Services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 261 Connecticut Drive, Suite 1, Burlington, NJ 08016 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
