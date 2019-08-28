Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church
27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
Carmela Branca


1921 - 2019
Carmela Branca Obituary
Carmela Branca

Voorhees - Carmela Branca (nee Monzo) age 87 passed away August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dominick J. Branca and is survived by her daughter, Maryann (Steve) Winters, son, Pasquale Branca and son in law, Curt Benson. Also survived by her brother, Anthony(Geri), sister, Jean (Fiore) and granddaughters, Lisa Marie Winters and Nicole Renee Benson. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Benson & brother, Carl Monzo.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:45a.m. followed by Mass of Resurrection 11:00a.m., all held at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Cooper Foundation, Three Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103 in support of MD Anderson/Pink Roses and Teal Magnolias. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
