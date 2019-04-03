Services
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
331 8th Street
South Brigantine, NJ
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas Church
331 8th Street
South Brigantine, NJ
Carmela Laviano Obituary
Carmela Laviano

Brigantine - Carmela Laviano, 90, of Brigantine passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. Carmela was born in Camden to the late Anthony and Raphaeline Laviano. She is survived by her siblings Anthony Laviano, Louis Laviano, Theresa Laviano and several nieces and nephews. Carmela is predeceased by her sisters Marie Zizzamia, Isabelle Erickson and Sabina Laviano.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carmela's visitation on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10 to 10:50am at St. Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Mays Landing.

The family kindly requests no flowers.

To share your fondest memory of Carmela please visit www.keatesplum.com

Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
