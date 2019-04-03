|
Carmela Laviano
Brigantine - Carmela Laviano, 90, of Brigantine passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. Carmela was born in Camden to the late Anthony and Raphaeline Laviano. She is survived by her siblings Anthony Laviano, Louis Laviano, Theresa Laviano and several nieces and nephews. Carmela is predeceased by her sisters Marie Zizzamia, Isabelle Erickson and Sabina Laviano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carmela's visitation on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10 to 10:50am at St. Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Mays Landing.
The family kindly requests no flowers.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019