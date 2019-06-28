Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke Church
55 Warwick Road
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Carmela Mangano Obituary
Carmela Mangano

Stratford - (nee Galone), age 89, of Stratford, passed away on June 25, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Mangano. Devoted mother of Joseph (Janet), Michael, and Carmen (Louise). Loving grandmother of Jessica, Christina, and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Liliana and Joseph. Sister of Phyllis, Barbara, Manny, and Carmen. Carmela was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and a former volunteer at Kennedy Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday, July 1st 9-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11:30am at St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford. Burial following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019
