Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Carmella Starzinski
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr - Carmella P. Starzinski (nee Caramanna), "Connie", on March 7, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Starzinski Sr. Devoted mother of Chery Starzinski (Mike) and Petie Carney (John). Loving grand-mom of Joe Carney (Jen), Nicole Jordan (Jason), Johnny Carney (Lisa), and Aurora Travaglini (Brandon). Great-grand mom of Jacinda, Jayla, and Lily Rose "Pufferlump." Carmella was a devoted member of the Bellmawr Seniors. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:15am on Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmella's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
