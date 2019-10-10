|
Carmella R. McNerney (nee Castagna)
Moorestown - Carmella R. McNerney (nee Castagna) age 93 of Moorestown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 9, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John J. McNerney, she is survived by her loving children, Paul (Barbara) McNerney, Mark (Linda) McNerney, Joan McNerney, and Kathy (Gary) Coffey, cherished grandchildren John (Natalia), Molly (Dan), Breanne, Nicholas, Kellie, Olivia, Tess and Eamon, and her great grandson Julian.Dear sister of Amelia Murphy, Donald Castagna, and the late Anthony Castagna. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Carmella was born on September 23, 1926 in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, the first of 4 children. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1945. She began her working life at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and retired from the Passaic County Business Administration office in 1991.
Carmella vacationed in Seaside from childhood on, where she met her husband John during the summer of 1951. In her later years Seaside Park was her go to spot for finding inner peace. Carmella and John settled with 3 children in Totowa in 1963, where they soon completed the family with their 4th child. John passed away in 1969, and Carmella was faced with the challenge of raising and providing for 4 children, without a spouse. She conquered that challenge in every way!
In addition to devoting herself to her children, she was an active volunteer with church and civic groups throughout her life. St. James school and church, Don Bosco Technical High School and Paul VI Regional High School all benefited from her efforts.
Carmella loved travel, seeing the world with family and friends. Her bags were always packed!
She returned to her roots in the Philadelphia area after retirement, living in Burlington County for the last 27 years. There she cultivated a new circle of good friends and traveling companions, and continued her volunteer work with the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th, 11 am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation from 9:30 - 11 am at the church. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, 11:30 am in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Carmella's name to Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019