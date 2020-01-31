|
|
Carmella Teti
W. Berlin - Carmella "Millie" Teti (née Bellace), 90 years, of W. Berlin, NJ passed away on January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry (Murph) Teti. Loving mother of Frank (Dolly) Teti, Roxann Simkins and Anthony (Maddie) Teti. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Nick) Fiordaliso, Stephen Goldeck and Stacie Teti and great grandmother of Olivia Fiordaliso and Angela Fiordaliso. Dear sister of Pete Bellace, Grace Cavoli and the late George Bellace, Joseph Bellace, Michael Bellace, Patricia Rizzotte, Jennie Finch and Mary Weist.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to in Carmella's memory would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020