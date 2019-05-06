Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Carmen Cerami
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Carmen F. Cerami Sr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmen F. Cerami Sr. Obituary
Carmen F. Cerami, Sr.

Bellmawr - Carmen F. Cerami, Sr. on May 4, 2019 of Bellmawr. Age 69. Beloved husband of Karen for 39 years. Devoted father of Carmen, Jr. and Nicholas. Loving grandfather of Dominic and Sierra. Brother-in-law of Jane Kunicki. Survived by many nephews, loving family members and friends. Also survived by faithful companion, Sydni. Carmen was a member of the Bellmawr Cruiser Car Club. Carmen worked at Kneble's Auto Service Center in Mays Landing. There will be a viewing on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday morning from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's honor to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019
