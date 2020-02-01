|
Carmen F. Lisa
Waterford Works - age 75, passed away Wednesday January 29th, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ. Carmen graduated from Edgewood Regional High School in 1962 and was a lifelong resident of Waterford Works. He was the owner and operator of Carmen's Hair Design in Hammonton from 1968 until present. He is predeceased by his parents, S. Austin and Eleanor Lisa, and his sister Frances Cessato. Carmen is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Lisa (nee Barrett), and his daughters Jeanine Lisa of Austin, TX and Carrie Lisa of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his two sisters, Santina Lang and Josephine DeMarco (Phil), brothers and sisters in law, John and Patty DelBene, Jerry and Janice Villa, David Barrett, Tom Cessatto as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation, Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army USA 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148. To share condolences, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020