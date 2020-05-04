Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
To be announced at a later date
Carmen F. Riccardi Obituary
Carmen F. Riccardi

Mt. Laurel, NJ - On April 27, 2020, age 91 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved husband of Doris W. Riccardi (nee Wright). Dear father of Rick (Louette) Riccardi of Rocky Mount, NC and Susan Riccardi of Abingdon. MD. Loving grandfather of Michael (Barbara) Riccardi of Rolesville, NC , and Christopher Riccardi of Wake Forest, NC. Treasured great grandfather of Amelia Riccardi and Natalie Riccardi.

Carmen leaves a lifetime of cherished memories with his wife, Doris, of 66 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Carmen was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was a long time parishioner and usher at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, NJ.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no public services held at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Carmen's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (). Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Arneytown, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020
