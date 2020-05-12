|
|
Carmen Parisi
Marlton - Carmen Parisi passed away on May 10, 2020. She was 94 years old. Wife of the late George J. Parisi. Beloved mother of Steven Parisi (Carol), Richard Parisi (Dianne) and Judy Malloy (Patrick). Proud grandmother of Michael Parisi (Page), Thomas Parisi (Travis) and Gregory Malloy. Funeral Service will be private. Carmen will be interred with her husband at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Twp., NJ. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Carmen's name to the ().
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020