|
|
Carmen R. Caprice
Age 91 years, of Voorhees, formerly of Williamstown, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne M. (nee Mussa). Devoted father of Carleen Caprice and Robert Caprice. Loving grandfather of Denise Dunn (Matt) and Gina Zahaczewski (Jason) and great grandfather of Logan, Molly Jeanne, Nora and Jake.
Carmen was a member of the SJ Bridge Club at Barkley Center in Cherry Hill. He loved playing cards with his friends and trips to the casinos.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 AM at the Church of Christ Our Light, 402 Kings Hwy N in Cherry Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019