Carmine Fiore Jr.
Williamstown - Carmine A. Fiore, Jr., 88, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Carmine was an active member in his community. He was a 4th Degree Knight of KOC, a past chairman of the MUA. He was a member of the Democratic Club and District 16 Committee. He was a retired & dedicated 50 years as a member of Operating Engineers Local 825.
Predeceased by his loving parents Carmine and Rose Fiore, Sr. Beloved husband of 61 years of the late Madeline Fiore (nee DiGerolamo). Devoted father of Carmine (Jodi) Fiore, Charles (Denise) Fiore and Michael (Paula) Fiore. Dear brother of the late Nicholas Fiore, the late Joseph Fiore, the late Lucia Rubba and the late Gloria Fiore. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Brian) Miller, Leighann (Brad Slimm) Fiore, Stephanie (Ronald) Piwowarski, Nicholas Fiore, Daniel Fiore, Charles Fiore, Cara Fiore, Emily (Philip) D'Ambrosio, Michael Fiore, Joseph Fiore, Patrick (Jacqueline) Theckston, Timothy (Karen) Theckston and Taylor Theckston. Loving great grandfather of Julia Miller, Jacob and Nolan Piwowarski, Payden, Elizabeth, William and Pearce Theckston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carmine's memory to the Wills Eye Hospital @ https://www.willseye.org/giving/tribute-program/
.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
.