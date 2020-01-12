|
|
Carol A. Boody
Deptford - Carol A. Boody (nee Lucke), on January 11, 2020, of Deptford, formerly of the Philadelphia area. Age 82. Wife of the late Charles Boody. Devoted mother of Karen, Susan and the late Linda. Loving grandmother of John Charles Heddon and John Allen Beatty. Great grandmother of Mason Parker Beatty. There will be a gathering to remember Carol from 10am to 1pm on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Trump National Country Club, 500 W. Branch Avenue Pine Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020