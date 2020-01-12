Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Carol Boody
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Boody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Boody


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Boody Obituary
Carol A. Boody

Deptford - Carol A. Boody (nee Lucke), on January 11, 2020, of Deptford, formerly of the Philadelphia area. Age 82. Wife of the late Charles Boody. Devoted mother of Karen, Susan and the late Linda. Loving grandmother of John Charles Heddon and John Allen Beatty. Great grandmother of Mason Parker Beatty. There will be a gathering to remember Carol from 10am to 1pm on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Trump National Country Club, 500 W. Branch Avenue Pine Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -