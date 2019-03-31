|
Carol A. DiDomenico
Haddon Heights - Carol A. DiDomenico (nee Jagdman) of Haddon Heights, passed away on March 29, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Jerry, for 54 years. Devoted mother of Christopher DiDomenico and Susan Leonard (Philip). Loving grandmother of Alexandria DiDomenico, Christopher DiDomenico, Jr. and Justin Leonard. Dear sister of Barbara McDonnell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Carol graduated from Collingswood High School and then attended Pierce Business College. She was the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Camden County Prosecutor, for many years. Carol was an active member of the Haddon Heights Woman's Club and a volunteer and an active parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Parish. She was a Girl Scout troupe leader and a President of the PTA. Carol was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and was a dedicated public servant. She was strong willed, determined with a strong work ethic and was deeply religious. She was a working Mom, ahead of her time, balancing work and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Tuesday 6 to 8 PM and Wednesday 8 to 9 AM, at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church. Entombment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Haddon Heights Fire Dept., 608 Station Avenue, Haddon Hts., NJ 08035. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019