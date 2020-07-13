Carol A. Freidel
Medford - Carol A Freidel, 71, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born April 6, 1949 in Braddock, PA, she was the eldest daughter to the late Edward and Valeria Rohaly. Carol loved her family and is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, S Robert Freidel. She was a devoted mother to Michele Brodecki and Michael Brodecki (Danielle) and grandmother to Kaitlyn, Michael and Sophia who she loved dearly. Carol was the big sister to three siblings she left behind, Dennis Rohaly (Elaine), Edward Rohaly (Nancy) and Lisa Kane (Matthew). She was predeceased by many aunts, uncles and cousins including Peter and Helen Nugent and their son Thomas. She will be lovingly remembered by many cousins including Jerry Nugent (Patty), Kevin Nugent (Dorothy) and their son Peter. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Carol will be missed by many friends but mostly by her best friend of over 40 years, Mary and her husband Mike. While raising two children she also worked throughout her life. She was an administrative assistant at Armotec, she then moved onto Office Environments in Cherry Hill where she was eventually promoted to Office Manager. After marrying her husband, she joined him to start his law firm, S Robert Freidel, Attorney at Law in Washington Twp where she was in charge of all business operations. Carol loved Florida vacations, especially to Clearwater Beach. She loved collecting shells while walking along the beach, she loved reading on the beach and her balcony and always enjoyed an oceanfront view. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and will be so greatly missed. A memorial service will be announced in the future. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to Lions Club International Foundation (www.lionsclubs.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
)