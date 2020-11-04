1/
Carol A. Lee
West Berlin - Carol A. Lee of West Berlin, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ died November 2, 2020. She was 77. Beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Marie Lee. Dearest cousin of Debbie McGowan, Rick Gary, MaryAnn Gruber, Kitty Campagna, Linda Juelg and Barbara Murdoch. Carol will also be missed by her many dear friends. A graveside service will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 12 noon in Calvary Cemetery 2398 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers contributions in Carol's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
