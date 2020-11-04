Carol A. Lee
West Berlin - Carol A. Lee of West Berlin, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ died November 2, 2020. She was 77. Beloved daughter of the late Edwin and Marie Lee. Dearest cousin of Debbie McGowan, Rick Gary, MaryAnn Gruber, Kitty Campagna, Linda Juelg and Barbara Murdoch. Carol will also be missed by her many dear friends. A graveside service will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 12 noon in Calvary Cemetery 2398 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers contributions in Carol's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
