Carol A. Rynex
Carol A Rynex

Carol A Rynex (Majkowski) 60 of Atco, passed away peacefully on July 18 after a courageous 3+ year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She had been in remission for 16 years.

Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family, Stephen Rynex Sr., Stephen Rynex Jr. and Andrew Rynex, her mother Dolores Majkowski, sisters Barbara Bowen, Diane Murphy (Charles), Jacqueline La France (Joseph), sister-in-law Susan Rynex, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 28th promptly at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish Atco

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Samaritan Hospice, especially Marchada Murphy whose care and compassion exemplified hospice service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the charity of your choice or:

Metastatic breast cancer research https://www.metavivor.org/

ASPCA aspca.org

Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 https://samaritannj.org

Visit https://www.apyrencs.com/web/memorial/5f14709c30bdae000468c160

for complete memorial

Arrangements are being handled by ApyreNCS 855-81-APYRE (27973)




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish
