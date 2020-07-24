Carol A Rynex
Carol A Rynex (Majkowski) 60 of Atco, passed away peacefully on July 18 after a courageous 3+ year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She had been in remission for 16 years.
Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family, Stephen Rynex Sr., Stephen Rynex Jr. and Andrew Rynex, her mother Dolores Majkowski, sisters Barbara Bowen, Diane Murphy (Charles), Jacqueline La France (Joseph), sister-in-law Susan Rynex, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 28th promptly at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish Atco
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Samaritan Hospice, especially Marchada Murphy whose care and compassion exemplified hospice service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the charity of your choice
or:
Metastatic breast cancer research https://www.metavivor.org/
ASPCA aspca.org
Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 https://samaritannj.org
