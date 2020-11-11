Carol Ann Shultz
Clarksboro - Carol Ann Schultz, aged 80 years, of Clarksboro passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.
Carol was a devout follower of her faith and a proud member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed her time spent with the Voorhees Senior Citizens Club, her BINGO games, and spending time with friends and family.
Carol's family will celebrate her life with a private ceremony and burial. Please visit www.mcgfunreal.com
to share a memory with the family. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
ShareLife. Love. Honor Remember.