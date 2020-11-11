1/
Carol Ann Shultz
1939 - 2020
Carol Ann Shultz

Clarksboro - Carol Ann Schultz, aged 80 years, of Clarksboro passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.

Carol was a devout follower of her faith and a proud member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed her time spent with the Voorhees Senior Citizens Club, her BINGO games, and spending time with friends and family.

Carol's family will celebrate her life with a private ceremony and burial. Please visit www.mcgfunreal.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.

Published in Courier Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
