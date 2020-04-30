|
|
Carol Breyer
Lindenwold - Carol Ann Breyer (née Kline), 71 years , of Lindenwold NJ, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Joseph Breyer. Loving mother of Heather Breyer and Sara Breyer. Devoted Mohma to Kiernan, Owen, and Emma. Survived by her sister Linda Hess (née Kline), brother Raymond Kline, cousin Patti Walsh (née Dick). Cherished by an extended group of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Drive Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053. We look forward to the day when we can all gather, not to mourn, but to celebrate Carol's life.
Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020