Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Washington Twp. - (nee Morroni), age 72, passed away on April 6, 2019 after a brief battle with thyroid cancer. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Stephanie Rambo, grandsons Jacob Rambo and Jacob Fields, sister Joanne Ceccomancini and pre-deceased by her daughter Dana. Carol was a sweet, kind, and gentle person whom everyone loved. Carol and Mike, who met at "Dancette", in Oaklyn NJ in 1964, enjoyed dancing and regularly attended local "do-wop" dances. Carol loved vacations to Italy and St. Martin. She departed this earth with fond memories of her family and friends. Carol will be sadly missed, but her "energy" will remain with us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Friday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 am. Inurnment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
