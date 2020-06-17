Carol Cole



Collingswood, NJ - Carol Cole (nee Fallstick), long-time resident of Collingswood, NJ passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She is the daughter of the late Charles and the late Isabella (nee Zane) Fallstick of Haddonfield, NJ.



Carol was the loving mother of Jennifer Hummel and her husband David Balchunas of Mystic Island. Sister of Charlesanna Fallstick of Haddonfield, the late Charles (Gus) Fallstick and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington, DE, Louis Fallstick of Haddonfield, the late Henry (Aaron) Fallstick and his wife MaryAnn of Cherry Hill, Edna Schmidt and her husband Ken of Haddonfield. Aunt of John Schmidt and his husband Cory Walker of Philadelphia, Scott Schmidt and his wife Laura Mason-Marshall of Eau Claire, WI, Christine Fallstick of Haddonfield. Great-Aunt of Zelda Schmidt, Louis Schmidt and Atlas Schmidt. Carol is also survived by many dear friends and her Pewter Village family.



She graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School and retired after 47 years with Thomson Reuters (formerly ISI) in Philadelphia. Carol was known to many as the Dog Whisperer, was quite the poker player, enjoyed her AC bus trips and was a generous person. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, family, friends and furry-kid Rosie.



Relatives and friends are invited to Carol's Memorial Service on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10:30am in the Courtyard at Pewter Village, 1058 Eldridge Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08107.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043.



HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddonfield, NJ









