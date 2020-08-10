1/1
Carol "Nancy" Dabrowski
1939 - 2020
Carol "Nancy" Dabrowski

West Deptford, formerly of Cherry Hill - (nee Leusner), age 80, daughter of the late Clarence and Grace Leusner, passed away suddenly at home on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of Henry Dabrowski. Loving mother of Linda Powell, Deborah Dabrowski, and Monica Sopuch (Chris).

She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Holder; brother, Joseph Leusner (Sylvia); her sister-in-laws, Regina LaMarra, Nancy Leusner, and Jean Leusner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her faithful, loving dog, Holly. She was predeceased by brothers, David, Clarence, Robert, Bruce,and Winthrop Leusner; sister, Grace Teschko; son-in-law, Frederick Powell.

Carol "Nancy" was raised in Woodlynne and graduates from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. She retired from the Camden County Board of Social Services. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy every night with her daughter, Linda. She loved the casinos, puzzles, animals, fortune telling (for fun), and traveling but above all she loved and cherished spending time with and talking with family. She was an extraordinary, loving person and caregiver who always put the need of others before her own.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at 1800 M Street Northwest Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036 or to the Bruce Leusner Memorial Fund at 600 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
