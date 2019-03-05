Services
Carol Dawn Winkelman


Carol Dawn Winkelman Obituary
Carol Dawn Winkelman

Marlton - Carol Dawn Winkelman passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Ronald Winkelman. Loving mother of John Winkelman (the late Linda) and David Winkelman (Lauren). Proud grandmother of Matthew, Elizabeth, Daniel and Annie. Friends may visit the family on Friday March 8th from 6:30-8:30 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ, and Saturday March 9th from 9:30-10:45 AM at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Designated Memorial Fund of Saint Michael's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
