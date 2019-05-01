|
|
Carol Deal
Maple Shade - On April 23, 2019, age 74, of Maple Shade, NJ. She was the sister of John J. Szymanski, Jr., Joseph Szymanski, Steven Szymanski, Linda Osborne, Lorraine Wenstrom and Barbara Zembruski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Locustwood Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019